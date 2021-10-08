Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

AXLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $109.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

