Axe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,903.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Axe has a market cap of $193,762.15 and approximately $32,903.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00601843 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

