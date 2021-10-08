Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 3,534 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Omnicell worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.69. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.