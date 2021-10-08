Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 126,015 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.8% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of Baidu worth $112,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.48. 171,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,602. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.11 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

