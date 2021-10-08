Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 1,612,420 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 358.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612,420 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,394,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,876,301. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

