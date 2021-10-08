Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 24,120 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,509. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

