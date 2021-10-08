Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 312,160 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of Tata Motors worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $26.13. 91,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

