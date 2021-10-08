Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 3,969 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $215,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,294.15. 157,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3,364.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

