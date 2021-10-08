Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 43,664 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.69% of Globant worth $60,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.24. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,802. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.23 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

