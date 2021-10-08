Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 46,077 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,163 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,077 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $246,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.75. 39,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.