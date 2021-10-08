Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 72,077 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $121,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 123.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.95. 11,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,494. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.41. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

