Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 8,690 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.33% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $98.54. 18,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,301. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

