Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Freshpet worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 38,979 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,866. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $2,983,451. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

