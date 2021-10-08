Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,788 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 1,872,629 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.