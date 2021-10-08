Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $15.32 on Friday, reaching $1,383.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,419. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,477.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

