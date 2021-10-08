Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Natera worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,351. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,153 shares of company stock valued at $26,190,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.