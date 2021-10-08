Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $113,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,080,636,000 after buying an additional 218,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.58. The stock had a trading volume of 171,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

