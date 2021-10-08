Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,299 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $96,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92,866 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,084,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,843,000 after buying an additional 214,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

AMD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 832,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,908,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

