Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 1.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $66,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 125,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,577. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

