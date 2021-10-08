Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after purchasing an additional 268,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 665,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,246,164. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

