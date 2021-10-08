Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $21.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,342 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMIN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,342 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

