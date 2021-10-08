Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $43.33 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 1.36% of Copa worth $43,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

