Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $8.67 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.35. 2,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

