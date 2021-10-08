Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $52,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.05. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,203. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

