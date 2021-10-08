Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.43% of Afya worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.47. 979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

