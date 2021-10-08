Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,885 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.40% of Generac worth $105,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.92. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.85 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

