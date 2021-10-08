Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New $31.93 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,928,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.06% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.69. 39,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,336. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

