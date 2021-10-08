Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 235,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,169. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

