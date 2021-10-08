Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 914,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,563,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.22% of Yum China as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,164. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

