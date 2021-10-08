Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 10,818 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,054,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,309,000 after purchasing an additional 975,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 771,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.