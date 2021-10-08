Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 371,167 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,167 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 2.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.41% of Copart worth $126,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.31. 17,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,082. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

