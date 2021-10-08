Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 4,606 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

