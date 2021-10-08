Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 69,176 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $57,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.89. 11,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,457. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

