Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,927 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $134,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $618.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.81 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $667.64 and its 200-day moving average is $605.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.