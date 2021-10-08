Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises about 1.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.45% of RingCentral worth $118,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. 23,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average is $269.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.