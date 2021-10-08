Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,154 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 1.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.48% of Trip.com Group worth $102,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Trip.com Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. 119,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,304. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

