Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.28% of Pool worth $51,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Pool by 61.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,657. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.27. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.86.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

