Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 1,516 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.26% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.