Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 4,585 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.14. 84,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.48. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

