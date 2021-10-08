Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 72,634 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,634 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Deere & Company by 71.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.74. 29,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

