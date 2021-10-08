Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $26.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,527.34. 15,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,792.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,590.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,150.72 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,109.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

