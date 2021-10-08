Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,073 shares during the period. Trex makes up 1.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.70% of Trex worth $82,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $72,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.24. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

