AXPR Trading 14% Lower This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $58,259.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXPR has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

