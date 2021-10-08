Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

Shares of EL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

