Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 208.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 96,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,455. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

