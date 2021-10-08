Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,943 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 41,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 877,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,821,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 39,893.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 109,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.