Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,951 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zscaler worth $28,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.28. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

