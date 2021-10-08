Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.53. 23,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,966. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

