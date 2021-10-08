Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock remained flat at $$84.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

