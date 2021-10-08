Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,482,165,000 after buying an additional 220,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 212,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.43. 72,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.